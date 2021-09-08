 Skip to main content
Kenneth Stockdale
MASON CITY-Kenneth Stockdale, 72, of Mason City died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

