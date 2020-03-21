Kenneth Stanley Pals
Kenneth Stanley Pals

Clear Lake - Kenneth Stanley Pals, 70, of Thornton, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home.

No services are planned at this time.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

