Kenneth Ray Beznoska

Kenneth "Ken" Ray Beznoska, 76, of Mason City, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private burial will take place at a later date. In expression of sympathy, memorials or cards may be mailed to his wife: Jan Beznoska, 777 South Eisenhower Avenue Lot #11, Mason City, IA 50401.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

