Forest City - Kenneth Philip Robinson, 89 of Forest City died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. East, Thompson, Iowa 50478 with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services on Saturday at the church.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
183 2nd Avenue
Thompson, IA 50478
Dec 14
Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:30AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
183 2nd Avenue
Thompson, IA 50478
