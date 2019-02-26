Kenneth Merlyn DeWitt
Clear Lake – Kenneth Merlyn DeWitt, 95, of Hanlontown, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Township Cemetery in rural Burchinal.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
