Kenneth Merlyn DeWitt

Clear Lake – Kenneth Merlyn DeWitt, 95, of Hanlontown, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Township Cemetery in rural Burchinal.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

