 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth “Ken” L. Pickar
0 comments

Kenneth “Ken” L. Pickar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth “Ken” L. Pickar

BRITT-Kenneth “Ken” L. Pickar, 63, of Britt, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral Services for Ken Pickar will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Lissa Kahl officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423. 641-843-3839. www.ewingfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News