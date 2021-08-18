Kenneth “Ken” L. Pickar

BRITT-Kenneth “Ken” L. Pickar, 63, of Britt, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral Services for Ken Pickar will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Lissa Kahl officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423. 641-843-3839. www.ewingfh.com