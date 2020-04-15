Kenneth Fred Fredrickson
Northwood, IA – Kenneth Fred Fredrickson, 84, of Kensett, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of Kenneth's life at a future date.

Burial will take place at Grafton Cemetery, Grafton, IA.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com.

