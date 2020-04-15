Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

Northwood, IA – Kenneth Fred Fredrickson, 84, of Kensett, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of Kenneth's life at a future date.