Kenneth E. White
Belmond-Kenneth E. White, 86, of Belmond, IA, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond. Public visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. There will be a short remembrance service at 4 PM at the church on Sunday. The Reverend David DeKuiper will be officiating. Interment will be tat the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.