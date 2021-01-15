 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth E. White
0 comments

Kenneth E. White

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth E. White

Belmond-Kenneth E. White, 86, of Belmond, IA, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond. Public visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. There will be a short remembrance service at 4 PM at the church on Sunday. The Reverend David DeKuiper will be officiating. Interment will be tat the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News