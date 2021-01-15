Belmond-Kenneth E. White, 86, of Belmond, IA, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond. Public visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. There will be a short remembrance service at 4 PM at the church on Sunday. The Reverend David DeKuiper will be officiating. Interment will be tat the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.