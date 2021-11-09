Kelvin Karl Kramer

CLEAR LAKE-Kelvin Karl Kramer, 73 of Clear Lake, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. David Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Booster Club.

