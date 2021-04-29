 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Jo Klein
0 comments

Kelly Jo Klein

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Jo Klein

KANAWHA-Kelly Jo Klein, 61, of Kanawha passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home in Kanawha.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave., East, Clarion, IA. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: "Lisa Shows You Nature" Episode 12: Russell the Mussel Goes Home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News