MASON CITY -- Kelly Jean Neff Tyler, 57, wife of former Mason City resident, Marcus Tyler, of Bondurant, died Sunday, June 14. Cremation has occurred and a celebration of life and luncheon will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the Elks Lodge #98, 5420 NE 12th Ave., Pleasant Hill. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Arrangements are by Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. www.IlesCares.com.