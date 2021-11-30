Keith Schriber

 Skip to main content
MASON CITY-Keith Dale Schriber, 64, Mason City, Iowa passed away November 24 at home from COVID 19 complications. Family Graveside services will be Saturday, December 4 at 10:30 am at Wayside Cemetery south of Chapin, Iowa.

Keith was born November 26, 1956 in Hampton, Iowa the third son of George Schriber and Katie (Wibben) Schriber.

