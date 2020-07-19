Keith R. Thompson
Keith R. Thompson, 83 of Forest City and formerly of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Kanawha, Iowa.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 5th Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428, (641)357-2193, ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.