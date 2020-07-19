Keith R. Thompson
Keith R. Thompson, 83 of Forest City and formerly of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Kanawha, Iowa.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 5th Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428, (641)357-2193, ColonialChapels.com.

