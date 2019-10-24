{{featured_button_text}}

Keith O. Olson

OSAGE - Keith O. Olson, age 88, of Osage, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Inurnment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery with military honors at the grave by the Osage American Legion Post 278. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706

