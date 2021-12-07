Keith Mark Long
WAVERLY-Keith Mark Long, 69, of 2429 Grand, Waverly, Iowa, 50677 (formerly of Thornton, IA) passed away suddenly on December 3, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Jim, Brewer officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and will continue for one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.