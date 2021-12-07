 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keith Mark Long

  • 0

Keith Mark Long

WAVERLY-Keith Mark Long, 69, of 2429 Grand, Waverly, Iowa, 50677 (formerly of Thornton, IA) passed away suddenly on December 3, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Jim, Brewer officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and will continue for one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News