Keith “Mac” McInroy

Keith “Mac” McInroy, 86, of Charles City passed away at his home on August 2, 2019.

According to his wishes, Mac has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held on September 14, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at 1834 Cedar View Road in Charles City.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

