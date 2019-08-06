Keith “Mac” McInroy
Keith “Mac” McInroy, 86, of Charles City passed away at his home on August 2, 2019.
According to his wishes, Mac has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held on September 14, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at 1834 Cedar View Road in Charles City.
Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
