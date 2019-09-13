{{featured_button_text}}

Keith Duncan

OSAGE - Keith Duncan, age 91, of Osage, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at the United Church of Christ in Osage with Pastor Charles Owens officiating. There will be a flag presentation by Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation with the body present will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Following the visitation, cremation will take place.

