Keith Duncan
OSAGE - Keith Duncan, age 91, of Osage, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at the United Church of Christ in Osage with Pastor Charles Owens officiating. There will be a flag presentation by Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation with the body present will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Following the visitation, cremation will take place.
You have free articles remaining.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.