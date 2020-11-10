 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keith D. Kothenbeutel
0 comments

Keith D. Kothenbeutel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Keith D. Kothenbeutel

Keith Duane Kothenbeutel, 84, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. He was born on December 24, 1935, in Hampton, to Oliver and Meta (Bruns) Kothenbeutel.

Cards of condolences may be sent to Keith's family and mailed to Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Hampton, IA, 50441.

Private family services with burial in the Hampton Cemetery will be held. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Keith's family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News