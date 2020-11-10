Keith D. Kothenbeutel

Keith Duane Kothenbeutel, 84, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. He was born on December 24, 1935, in Hampton, to Oliver and Meta (Bruns) Kothenbeutel.

Cards of condolences may be sent to Keith's family and mailed to Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Hampton, IA, 50441.

Private family services with burial in the Hampton Cemetery will be held. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Keith's family.