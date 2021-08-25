 Skip to main content
Kay Gordon
Kay Gordon

Kay Gordon

BRITT-Kay Gordon, 82, of Britt, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral service for Kay Gordon will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

