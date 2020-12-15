 Skip to main content
Kay Davis
Mason City- Kay Davis, 80, of Mason City, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Great River Medical Center in Burlington.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Kay's family will greet relatives and friends Saturday from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

