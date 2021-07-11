 Skip to main content
Kay A. Leet
Kay A. Leet

Kay A. Leet

MASON CITY-Kay A. Leet, 82, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in the Grandview Cemetery, Fayette, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in memory of Kay A. Leet.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

