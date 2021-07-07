MASON CITY-Kay A. Leet, 82, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in the Grandview Cemetery, Fayette, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in memory of Kay A. Leet.