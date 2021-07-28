 Skip to main content
GARNER–Kathy Vick, 69, of Garner passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

