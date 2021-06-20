 Skip to main content
Kathy Sue Rasmussen
ROCHESTER, MN-Kathy Sue Rasmussen, 64, of Grafton, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home YouTube channel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kathy Rasmussen. Per Kathy's wishes she requests those attending wear casual clothes. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924.

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

