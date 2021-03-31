MASON CITY-Kathryn S. Jones, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center - North Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce, with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kathryn Jones. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.