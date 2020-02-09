You have free articles remaining.
Kathryn “Kathy” Leigh Moore, 67,passed away peacefully at University of Iowa ICU with family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street NW, Clarion, IA on Saturday 250 with a service at 2pm and a remembrance social to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
