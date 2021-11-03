 Skip to main content
Kathryn “Kae” Ann Colville

MASON CITY-Kathryn “Kae” Ann Colville, age 98, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at her daughter's home in Marshalltown, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, Nov. 10th at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City, IA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Wesley United Methodist Church

Memorials may be given to Wesley United Methodist Church or the Education Foundation of Mason City for the Willis B. Colville Scholarship Fund. Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com

