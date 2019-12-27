Kathleen “Kay” White
Kathleen “Kay” White, 96, of Aredale, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at the New Hope United Methodist Parish in Aredale, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the Dumont Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is handling the arrangements. www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com. 641-456-3232
Memorials may be directed to the New Hope United Methodist Parish in Aredale.
