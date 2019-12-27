Kathleen “Kay” White
0 comments

Kathleen “Kay” White

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen “Kay” White

Kathleen “Kay” White, 96, of Aredale, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at the New Hope United Methodist Parish in Aredale, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the Dumont Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is handling the arrangements. www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com. 641-456-3232

Memorials may be directed to the New Hope United Methodist Parish in Aredale.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News