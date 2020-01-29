Kathleen Artes
Kathleen Artes

Kathleen Artes

Britt, Iowa - Kathleen Artes, 99, of Eldridge, Iowa, formerly of Britt, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Grand Haven Assisted Living in Eldridge.

Funeral services for Kathleen Artes will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 AM until time of the service at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.

