Kathie P. Anderson
Kathie Pearl Anderson, 52, of Forest City died Friday, October 23, 2020 in Forest City, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.
Burial will be held in the Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.