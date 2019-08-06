Katheryn O. Foell
MASON CITY – Katheryn O. Foell, 108, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave., Mason City with Rev. Dan Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Rockwell Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials be directed to the family. Major Erickson Funeral Home 641-423-0924
