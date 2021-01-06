Karley Josephine Schrandt
IOWA CITY-Karley Josephine Schrandt, 2 years old, went to be with Jesus on December 30, 2020, at The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. A private family service will be held at the Plymouth Baptist Church. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Lincoln Township Cemetery, Fertile, Iowa. Memorials can be directed to the family of Karley Schrandt. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
