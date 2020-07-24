Karin E. (Pratt) Delger
Karin E. (Pratt) Delger

KANAWHA, IOWA — Karin E. (Pratt) Delger, 68, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home.

Public graveside service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha with Pastor Steve Couch officiating.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha.

Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447. 641-762-3211. www.ewingfh.com.

