Karen Wilmarth
MASON CITY - Karen Wilmarth, 81, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at The Bird House- Hospice Home of Johnson County in Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 112 South Georgia, with Rev. Dan Fernandez officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
