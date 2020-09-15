Karen R. Vaage, 78, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. A livestream of the service will also be available on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Memorials may be directed KCMR Radio or the Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.