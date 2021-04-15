 Skip to main content
Karen R. Boehnke
Karen R. Boehnke

Karen R. Boehnke

CLEAR LAKE-Karen R. Boehnke, 83, of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

