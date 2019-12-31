Karen Lea Reich
Karen Lea Reich

Karen Lea Reich

Karen Lea Reich, 63, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at MercyOne – North Iowa, Mason City.

A funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware Ave, Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

