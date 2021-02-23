 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen L. Hurd
0 comments

Karen L. Hurd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karen L. Hurd

Mason City – Karen L. Hurd, 74, of Mason City, passed away Sunday February 21, 2021 at Mercy One Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday February 26, 2021 at the Moose Lodge in Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to John Hurd.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News