Belmond, IA - Karen L. Crawford, age 76, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home in Belmond. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. 1031 1st Street S.E., Belmond. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-5 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Monday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

