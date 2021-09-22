 Skip to main content
Karen K. Klatt
MASON CITY-Karen K. Klatt, 76, of Mason City, died on September 19, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A private family graveside service will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Karen Klatt.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

