Karen Hardgrove, 73, of Algona, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kossuth Regional Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Algona. Visitation will be held from one hour prior to memorial service. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
