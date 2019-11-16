{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Hardgrove

Karen Hardgrove, 73, of Algona, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kossuth Regional Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Algona. Visitation will be held from one hour prior to memorial service. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

Tags

Load comments