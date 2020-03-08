Karen Grabbe
SHEFFIELD -- Karen Grabbe, 77, of Sheffield, died Thursday, March 5, at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at West Fork United Methodist Church, rural Sheffield, with Pastor Shannon Chapman presiding. Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield. 641-892-4241.

