FOREST CITY – Karen F. Johns, 71 of Forest City died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp and Associate Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Burial will be held in Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Johns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

