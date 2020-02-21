Karen Crawford
Belmond, IA - Karen Crawford, 78, of Belmond, IA, died, February 20, 2020, at her home in Belmond, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

