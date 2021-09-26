 Skip to main content
CHARLES CITY-Karen Cook, 83, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Norman Bauer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at the church on Wednesday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

