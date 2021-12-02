Karen A. Tulp
BELMOND-Karen A. Tulp, 66 of Belmond, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services for Karen Tulp will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will be private.
Visitation for Karen Tulp will be held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
