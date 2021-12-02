 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen A. Tulp

  • 0

Karen A. Tulp

BELMOND-Karen A. Tulp, 66 of Belmond, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services for Karen Tulp will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will be private.

Visitation for Karen Tulp will be held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News