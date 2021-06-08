Kalia Strickler

OSAGE-Kalia Strickler, 23, of Osage, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Prairie Lakes Church in Osage with Ken Emerson officiating.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.