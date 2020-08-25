Kacey C. Vaughan
ANKENY - Kacey Clay Vaughan, 40, formerly of Mason City, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home in Ankeny. There will be a private family service. The memorial service will be live streamed on Major Erickson Funeral Home's Facebook page at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium. Memorials can be directed to the family of Kacey Vaughan. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
