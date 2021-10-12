 Skip to main content
June M. Prince

  • 0

June M. Prince

KENSETT-June M. Prince, 87, of Kensett, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021.

A private funeral service will be held at a future date.

Condolences may be sent to Conner Colonial Chapel in care of June's family.

Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S., Northwood. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

