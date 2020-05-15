June M. Fredrickson
0 comments

June M. Fredrickson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June M. Fredrickson

MASON CITY - June M. Fredrickson, 96, of Mason City, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of June Fredrickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News